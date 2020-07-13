Governor Lamont to Hold COVID-19 Briefing at 4 P.M.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a briefing at 4 p.m. today on the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut.

As of Friday, the state of Connecticut has had a total of 47,287 COVID-19 cases out of 556,230 tests reported and 4,348 COVID-19 related deaths.

There were no additional deaths reported from a day earlier.

The state’s epidemiologist said Connecticut is in a “very fortunate place” with the coronavirus, as deaths have all but vanished and the state’s transmission rate is among the lowest in the country.

The news conference will be a video conference.