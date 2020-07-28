Hartford Athletic to Take on Teams From States on CT's Coronavirus Travel Advisory

The Hartford Athletic have a pair of upcoming matches against teams from states that are currently on Connecticut's coronavirus travel advisory list.

The soccer team takes on the Indy Eleven in Indiana on Wednesday night and then square off against Loudoun United at Dillon Stadium in Hartford on Sunday.

Right now, anyone traveling from those two states, along with 32 other states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico must self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Connecticut. The restrictions are in place because those states have a high infection rate.

According to the team, they have had discussions with the state about their trip and what to do when they return. Players and staff will remain in quarantine for their entire trip, with the exception of the game itself. When they return to Connecticut, they will quarantine until they can be tested. Anyone who tests negative within 72 hours prior to arrival does not have to quarantine.

For the match against Loudoun United on Sunday, Hartford Athletic officials said United players will be tested prior to leaving for Connecticut. Anyone who tests positive will not make the trip.