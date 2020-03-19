Hartford Prohibits Gatherings of More Than Ten People

The city of Hartford is temporarily banning social and recreational gatherings of more than 10 people beginning friday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced.

Bronin said the goal is to stop the spread of coronavirus in the city.

The ban includes community, civic and sporting events; plays and musical performances; and religious or spiritual gatherings.

“Coronavirus is here in our communities, and the confirmed positive cases are only the tip of the iceberg,” Bronin said. “Consistent with CDC guidance, we are issuing this emergency order to emphasize that everyone must minimize contact with others if we are going to be successful in slowing down the spread. We will use this emergency order to ask people to stop congregating in groups of more than ten, as we do everything possible to get the word out about the importance of social distancing. This is a significant step to take, but especially as the weather gets better, we need to do everything possible to discourage group gatherings.”

The order runs through April 30, but can be modified, extended or terminated.

Governor Ned Lamont earlier on Thursday announced he was going to issue an executive order requiring the closure of hair salons, barber shops and nail salons.

Earlier in the week, Bronin announced many city employees would be working from home and only some city services, outside of public safety and sanitation functions, would return on limited, modified schedules.