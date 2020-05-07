Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin to Provide Update on City’s COVID-19 Testing; Recovery Plans

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is expected to provide an update on the city's coronavirus testing efforts during a briefing Thursday afternoon.

The briefing will take place at 12:15 p.m. and can be viewed here in this article.

The mayor is also expected to announce five "recovery working groups" focusing on:

the economy

arts, culture, recreation and faith

housing and basic needs

children and youth

public health

The goal of the working groups is provide near-term, actionable recommendations for the mayor and city over the next three weeks.