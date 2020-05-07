Hartford

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin to Provide Update on City’s COVID-19 Testing; Recovery Plans

NBC Connecticut

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is expected to provide an update on the city's coronavirus testing efforts during a briefing Thursday afternoon.

The briefing will take place at 12:15 p.m. and can be viewed here in this article.

The mayor is also expected to announce five "recovery working groups" focusing on:

  • the economy
  • arts, culture, recreation and faith
  • housing and basic needs
  • children and youth
  • public health

The goal of the working groups is provide near-term, actionable recommendations for the mayor and city over the next three weeks.

Local

bottle redemption 5 mins ago

DEEP to Address Return of Limited Bottle Redemption at Stores

unemployment claims 2 hours ago

Department of Labor to Hold Briefing on Unemployment Today

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

HartfordcoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us