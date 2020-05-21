Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin to Provide Update on City’s Reopening, Outdoor Dining

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will be providing an update Thursday afternoon on the city's coronavirus response one day after the state reopened outdoor dining.

The city recently opened up an application process to allow businesses to apply for outdoor eating, alcohol service and retail activity.

Restaurants that already have outdoor space permits, do not need to participate in this process. Restaurants that have outdoor space near the restaurant, even parking spaces, will need to request a permit.

The city will work with the Hartford Parking Authority to approve restaurants' permits if they want to use parking spaces in front of or by the restaurant.

Bronin said for restaurants that do not have available outdoor space, the city is willing to consider proposals to use other public or private spaces for outdoor service, even including looking at closing streets.

"We have tried to be quick and at the forefront of how we can loosen restrictions on outdoor dining," Bronin said.

The only non-starters are requests that violate the governor's executive orders or endanger the public health, the mayor said.