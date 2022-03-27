Hartford Schools Will Not Require Masks Starting Monday

Hartford Public Schools will now move to a mask-optional format starting Monday, March 28.

School officials said both students, staff and visitors in the school district will not be required to wear masks indoors.

According to the school, the decision is partly due to the school's decrease in positive cases amongst students and staff, as well as Hartford County's "green" status for cases.

Previously, district officials said masks would be required through at least April 1.

People that do test positive for COVID-19 will need to isolate for five days. They must also be symptom-free before returning to school and wear a mask for up to 10 days.

Test kits are available in each school nurse's office for students who feel sick during the school day, school officials said.

The school is encouraging staff and students to still participate in health practices such as frequent hand-washing and utilizing outdoor spaces as much as possible.

