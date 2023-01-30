‘Hero Pay' to Begin Going Out Wednesday

The state’s “Hero Pay” payments are expected to begin going out this week.

Comptroller Sean Scanlon said the payments will begin going out on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

"Hero Pay" or the Premium Pay program is meant to provide a bonus of up to $1,000 to essential workers employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state comptroller said the payments will be sent out in batches of 20,000 per week and go first to the direct deposit accounts of 150,000 Connecticut workers who qualified for the program, Scanlon said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Around 120,000 of the people eligible to receive the pay opted for direct deposit while the other 35,000 chose to receive checks, officials said.

The checks will be sent out the last week of February and the first week of March.

Scanlon said the payments will be processed in the order that people applied.

The process is expected to take around six weeks.

The application period closed Oct. 1, 2022.

To be eligible, workers must have:

Worked as an essential worker in Connecticut for the entirety of the time period between March 10, 2020, and May 7, 2022.

Not able to work from home.

Worked in a job categorized by the CDC as 1A or 1B.

Worked in the private sector.

Earned $149,999 or less.