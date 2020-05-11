Hundreds of iPads Make Mother’s Day Virtual Visits Possible

On this Mother’s Day, even a global pandemic couldn’t keep Windsor Locks police officer Paul Sherokow from seeing his mom.

“I’m up there mostly every day talking with her bringing her cards,” Sherokow said.

Since March 13, the mother and son’s daily visits at Grandview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in New Britain have been at a standstill.

“It’s hard when all the sudden you just come to a complete stop,” Sherokow said.

Then came the same news that 75 percent of Connecticut’s nursing homes are facing.

“Got a scare when she tested positive and she was in the hospital for a while,” Sherokow said.

Now, 93-year-old Rose Tabor is more than just on the mend, she’s on FaceTime.

This virtual Mother’s Day visit made possible less than 24 hours ago after the Connecticut Department of Public Health handed out 800 iPads to Connecticut nursing homes.

The technology was made possible through federal grant money from nursing home fines.

“You look good Paul!” Tabor told her son.

All of Connecticut’s 213 nursing homes are now equipped with at least three iPads in order to make visits like these possible and prove that no pandemic can break bond between the families facing it head on.