Madison Resident Dies From Coronavirus; Town Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A town employee in Madison has tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total to 21 residents and another resident has died from the virus.

Town officials said a town employee tested positive for the virus and is fairing well. The employee was not in a public interfacing role and has been quarantined at home since he or she started experiencing symptoms.

The town of Madison now has 21 residents who have tested positive for the virus and town officials said they expect the number to grow as the pandemic continues.

Another person has also passed away due to complications related to COVID-19, town officials said.

So far, over 5,600 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Connecticut and at least 189 people have died.

