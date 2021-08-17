Middletown Cancels Annual Fireworks Festival Due to COVID-19

Middletown has canceled its annual fireworks festival due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city and across Connecticut.

The festival was originally scheduled around the Fourth of July holiday and was then postponed to Sept. 4. The entire event has now been canceled, according to Mayor Ben Florsheim.

“As much as I would love to host the fireworks this year, and as sad as many of us are to cancel the event entirely, the safety of the community is my highest priority," Mayor Florsheim said.

The mayor said with Middlesex County now considered an area of high COVID-19 transmission, he decided the event can't be held safely this year.

The fireworks festival normally draws large crowds along the banks of the Connecticut River and Harbor Park.

"I understand these are extremely challenging times for many, and we were looking forward to ways to celebrate as a community," Florsheim said. "I do not take this decision lightly. I hope we are all able to do what we can to mitigate the spread of the virus, so that we can look forward to brighter days ahead."