New Haven Mayor to Provide Update on City's COVID-19 Response

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will provide an update on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday afternoon.

Elicker said Wednesday that he may have to impose some new restrictions within the city after a wastewater monitoring program for the area detected a large spike in COVID-19 genetic markers in the sewage. The concentration levels of COVID-19 in wastewater is looked at as a leading indicator of a potential spike in coronavirus cases in the coming days.

“When cases go up, we tighten the faucet a little bit, we shut down people’s opportunities to interact with each other so much," Elicker said.

The mayor said he spoke to Gov. Ned Lamont about potentially returning to some of the Phaase 1 restrictions that were put in place in the spring, but didn't say exactly what he planned to do.

Elicker did say city officials are discussing the possibility of delaying a plan to have New Haven schools transition from virtual learning to a hybrid plan on November 9.

The mayor's briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m.