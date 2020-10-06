New Mexico Added to CT COVID-19 Travel Advisory List; No Locations Removed

The Connecticut COVID-19 travel advisory list of the states and territories that require people traveling from them to quarantine for two weeks or present a negative coronavirus test was updated Tuesday - adding New Mexico and making no removals.

There are now 35 designated hot spots and anyone traveling to or returning to Connecticut after spending at least 24 hours there will be subject to filling out a travel advisory form and going into a two-week quarantine or presenting a negative test for the virus, with some exceptions.

The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey put travel restrictions in place months ago as an effort to keep coronavirus infection rates low in the region after emerging from being hot spots.

People who are traveling to Connecticut from designated COVID-19 hotspots, as well as Connecticut residents who are returning from one, can avoid going into quarantine if they provide a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours before travel.

Everyone traveling from a hot spot, however, must fill out a travel advisory form when traveling to Connecticut.

Failure to self-quarantine or to complete the Travel Health Form might result in a civil penalty of $500 for each violation, according to the state's website.

This Week's CT COVID-19 Travel Advisory List

Alabama Alaska Arkansas Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

