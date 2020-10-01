Norwich Residents Urged to Get Tested After ‘Alarming' Climb in COVID-19 Cases

Public health leaders are tracking a spike in COVID-19 infections in the City of Norwich. Infections have increased by 92 in the last week.

According to the director of health for Uncas Health District, which covers Bozrah, Franklin, Griswold, Lebanon, Lisbon, Montville, Norwich, Preston, Salem, Sprague, and Voluntown, Norwich's positivity rate for the last seven days is 6.7%. The state of Connecticut’s positive test rate as of yesterday was 1.8%, which is higher than it had been.

The breakdown of cases for the last week in Norwich are as follows:

September 24: 4 new cases

September 25: 10 new cases

September 26: 13 new cases

September 27: 12 new cases

September 28: 15 new cases

September 29: 26 new cases

September 30: 12 new cases

For comparison, in late July and early August the city was seeing about five new cases per week.

“This is across the entire city that the infections are coming in, which is alarming," said Mayor Peter Nystrom.

Nystrom said the infections are scattered throughout the city and he is asking residents to get tested as officials try to determine more about how the virus is spreading.

"We've got to nip it because we are going to be shutting our doors and our windows soon as the cold weather hits and if that growth is still taking place when we start closing up our homes, it is only going to get worse," said Nystrom.

The race is on not just to develop a coronavirus vaccine, but also determine how to distribute it ethically and efficiently. All Americans likely will have access to a developed vaccine within a year to a year and half of approval, but a CDC advisory group is recommending initial doses go to healthcare workers and high risk groups first.

This comes as public health leaders in Southeastern Connecticut track an increase in COVID-19 cases in the New London region.

Patrick McCormack, director of health for Uncas Health District, told NBC Connecticut that they are seeing new cases across a variety of age groups. They are seeing the virus spread within families.

Governor Ned Lamont said that the state will be supporting the city by providing additional resources.

"We are going to bring in the cavalry," Lamont at a news conference today. "That means doing extensive testing and track and trace. Do everything we can to track where this is coming from."