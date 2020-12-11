Norwich Schools to Transition to Remote Learning Due to Staffing Concerns Starting Dec. 21

Norwich public schools will transition to remote learning starting Dec. 21 due to staffing concerns, school officials said Friday.

The school district will remain in a remote learning model from Dec. 21 to 23. Students will return to hybrid learning starting Jan. 4 after winter break.

School officials said that for the week of Dec. 14, schools will remain in the hybrid learning model.

The transmission rate within schools is currently 1.6%.

During the week of Dec. 7, the positivity rate was 38.1%. The city of Norwich remains in red alert status. The positivity rate among school district students and staff has decreased this week, school officials said.