Plainville

Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival Canceled This Year Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A popular hot air balloon festival in Plainville has been canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Plainville Fire Company posted the cancellation on Facebook on Monday.

"Due to the pandemic and its uncertainties, we are cancelling the 2020 Hot Air Balloon Festival," the Fire Company said in part in the post.

Organizers of the event said they hope to see everyone next year.

The number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut have now exceeded 17,950 and nearly 1,130 deaths have been reported.

