Connecticut continues to see a very low percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.

On Wednesday, just 58 people out of more than 11,000 tests performed were positive for the coronavirus. That is a 0.5% positivity rate.

The 58 positive tests bring the total number of cases in Connecticut to 46,572. There were two more fatalities reported on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 4,324.

Connecticut saw a net increase of two coronavirus-related hospitalizations.