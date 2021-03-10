Quinnipiac University to Host In-Person Commencements in May

With cases of COVID-19 improving, Quinnipiac University is planning to host in-person commencements for the Class of 2020 and 2021 in May.

The school said they are looking forward to holding the commencement ceremonies on the Mount Carmel campus quad on May 15 and 16 for the Class of 2020 and on May 8 through May 11 for the Class of 2021.

Commencement Schedule

Class of 2020

Saturday, May 15 College of Arts and Sciences School of Business School of Communications School of Engineering School of Education



Sunday, May 16

School of Health Sciences

School of Nursing

Class of 2021

Saturday, May 8 Undergraduate School of Health Sciences at 9 a.m. Graduate School of Health Sciences at 1 p.m. Undergraduate and Graduate School of Nursing at 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 9 School of Education at 9 a.m. Undergraduate and Graduate College of Arts & Sciences at 1 p.m. Undergraduate and Graduate School of Communications at 5 p.m.

Monday, May 10 Undergraduate School of Business and School of Engineering at 1 p.m. Graduate School of Business and Graduate School of Engineering at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 School of Medicine at 1 p.m. School of Law at 5 p.m.



Health Guidelines

Each graduate is allowed to invite up to two guests to the commencement, the school said.

Tickets will be needed to access the Quad. Tickets can be accessed electronically through graduating students' QU account in the next few weeks. Tickets are not transferrable, the school said.

Masks are to be worn at all times.

Guest seating will be in pairs, six feet apart with appropriate physical distancing.

Anyone who attends will be instructed to complete a symptom checking process on the day of the event.

Any additional guests can participate remotely with a virtual stream of the ceremony.

Inclement Weather

The ceremonies will be held rain or shine outside.

If there is inclement weather, school officials said no umbrellas will be allowed. Guests are recommended to bring a disposable poncho if there is rain.

The full ceremony schedule can be found here.

The school said they are confident in this plan at the moment, but it is subject to change given the uncertainty of the pandemic.