School in Manchester Closed on Friday After Student Presents COVID-19 Symptoms

Manchester Middle Academy will be closed on Friday after a student reported symptoms associated with COVID-19 and had close contact with a person who has the virus, according to Manchester Public Schools.

The school will be deep cleaned and disinfected on Friday, the school district said in a letter to the school community.

The school district said that as soon as the school was made aware of the student's possible exposure and contraction, they contacted the town's health department to assess the risk of transmission.

The school district said they are working to reach out to all identified contacts who could have come in close contact with the student. Any student who has been in close contact with the individual will be contacted by the school nurse.

Anyone who came in close contact with the student either through transportation or a cohort will have to self-quarantine for up to 14 days unless they test negative for COVID-19.

"Providing students and staff with a safe and healthy environment is our number one priority. The steps followed today were part of the plan developed over the past several months. We deeply appreciate the clear communication we received from the parents of the student alerting us to the concern so we could keep all students and staff members safe and well. Our actions help protect one another," the school district said in a statement.