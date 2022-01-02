Schools in Conn. Close Because of Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

Both Stonington and Stratford schools have canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday because of an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide.

In Stonington, the uptick in cases has caused a "significant shortage of transportation drivers, staff, classroom teachers and substitute teachers," the school district said in a statement to parents.

Because of this, school for students is canceled both Monday, January 3 and Tuesday, January 4. The cancellation applies to all K-12 students.

in the note to parents, school officials said they are unable to transport students, safely staff their classrooms and maintain social distancing.

"Our administrative team has worked diligently throughout the winter break in an effort to prepare for our return to school tomorrow. However, at this point in time it is not safely feasible for us to open our schools tomorrow and Tuesday," the school district said in a statement.

Tuesday will be a professional development day in lieu of the March 9, 2022 professional development day for Stonington staff. March 9 will now be a regular instructional day for all students.

In Stratford, all schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, partially as a convenience for students and staff amid high demand for COVID-19 tests.

The demand for COVID-19 tests in Connecticut is continuing in the new year.

"This will position us to allow impacted staff members and students to receive current test results and potentially complete their quarantine for a safer return," a notice on the school district's website said.

School officials said they'll treat Monday and Tuesday as "inclement weather days."