See Weekly CT COVID-19 Cases by School With New Data

The state of Connecticut released new data showing weekly COVID-19 cases at each school in the state.

According to the data, some schools are even seeing more than a dozen new COVID-19 cases per week. Others are seeing close to none.

The following data shows new cases reported between Thursday and Wednesday.

You can search for schools in your town by utilizing the chart below.

The state's rolling positivity rate continues to go up and is now approaching 14%. In the past week, there have been 84 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the total to 323.

The CDC has now listed six of Connecticut’s eight counties as being in the high level for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties are in the high category. Only Fairfield and New London counties are listed in the medium category. Get more information here.

“A lot of individuals are doing home tests and you know that data isn't reported,” said Dr. David Banach, UConn Health hospital epidemiologist.

Banach said it’s hard to know exactly what’s behind the rise, though factors might include really easy-to-spread Omicron subvariants, folks moving away from masking and immunity from vaccination and prior infection waning over time.

“I think when we look at the data that's presented in terms of number of positive tests, a number of hospitalized individuals who test positive, coupled with the wastewater testing, I think the trend is showing that there is a relatively high level of virus circulating in the community, seems to be increasing over the recent weeks,” Banach previously said.

For more information about COVID-19 in Connecticut public and private schools, click here.