State Comptroller to Provide Update on ‘Hero Pay' Disbursement Plans

The state’s “Hero Pay” or Premium Pay program is meant to provide a bonus of up to $1,000 to essential workers employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state comptroller will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to provide updated details on when that money should be distributed.

Earlier this month, Comptroller Sean Scanlon said qualified applicants would begin seeing their payments starting in early February.

Scanlon will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. in Middletown.

Scanlon will be announcing details on the schedule for disbursement of the funds, which are meant to provide assistance to essential workers who kept the state operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.