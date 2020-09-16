State to Close Three Rivers Nursing Home in Norwich: Senator

The state Department of Health is closing Three Rivers Nursing Home in Norwich, according to State Senator Cathy Osten, who represents Norwich.

This comes soon after the Department of Public Health announced it would appoint a temporary manager to oversee operations at the nursing home amid an investigation into a widespread COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

That was the first time since 2006 that DPH has appointed a temporary manager to a Connecticut nursing home.

At least 21 residents and six staff members at Three Rivers Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19 and four of the people who were infected have died, according to DPH.

Osten said Wednesday that another patient has died.

In August, DPH said the investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak revealed serious violations in infection control measures and issued an "immediate jeopardy" statement of deficiency finding for the Three Rivers Healthcare.

The investigation revealed that the coronavirus outbreak began on July 24 when a staff member tested positive through routine weekly testing, according to DPH.

It also found serious violations in general infection control practices, staffing, cohorting residents who tested positive, and use of PPE, DPH said.

DPH said they are investigating whether state regulations, laws or executive orders were violated by the facility. DPH personnel have remained on-site to monitor the situation at Three Rivers since the beginning of the investigation.