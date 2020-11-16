Stop & Shop to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines When Available

Stop & Shop plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines at its pharmacies once they are approved and available, the chain announced Monday.

Stop & Shop said it has entered into a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide the vaccine at its more than 250 pharmacy locations.

The vaccine will be offered to customers at no cost, Stop & Shop said.

“We’re proud to do our part in the fight against COVID-19 by joining this critical effort led by HHS - and by making the vaccines accessible for our customers as soon as safe and effective options become available,” said Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop, in a press release. “This move to become an early provider is part of our commitment to be a trusted health resource within our communities.”

Both Moderna and Pfizer announced over the past week that their vaccines have shown more than 90% effectiveness in early data from its trials.