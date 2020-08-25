Three New COVID-19 Deaths in CT; Positivity Rate Still Low

After a weekend with no COVID-related deaths, the state reported three coronavirus deaths on Tuesday.

There were 29 reported cases of coronavirus out of 4,992 tests. That is a positivity rate of 0.58%.

The new cases bring the total to 52,040. The death toll stands at 4,463.

There has been an uptick of cases in Danbury. Gov. Ned Lamont joined Mayor Mark Boughton and other city leaders to urge Danbury residents to take precautions to keep the spread of the virus down.

Connecticut also saw a net increase of two coronavirus-related hospitalizations.