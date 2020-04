First responders in Torrington this afternoon will be honoring healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic by holding a Parade of Heroes.

The parade will begin at the Torrington Fire Department at 1 p.m. and proceed to several health-care facilities in town.

Torrington Fire Department ladder trucks, Torrington police cruisers, public works vehicles and ambulance will drive by Wolcott Hall, Litchfield Woods, RegalCare Valorie Manor to show of support and gratitude.