UConn Bar Announces Temporary Closure After 2 Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

A popular University of Connecticut bar announced they will be temporarily closed after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Ted's Restaurant & Bar in Storrs announced the closure on Instagram on Wednesday.

The bar said they are closing out of an abundance of caution and they are working with health officials to guide them in safely reopening.

"The health and safety of our staff, patrons and community still remains our top priority," the statement reads.

UConn currently has 34 positive or suspected on-campus COVID-19 cases, according to the university.

UConn announced two new on-campus positive cases on Thursday, both of whom already were in quarantine, the university said. Another 15 off-campus students tested positive for the virus, five of whom were in quarantine.

It is unclear when the bar will reopen.