US Virus Updates: Patriot League Cancels Fall Sports; 10 States Surpass 100K Cases

A debate over whether to reopen schools in the fall has taken center stage nationwide as local officials scramble to prepare for the upcoming school year. On Monday, California's two largest school systems, Los Angeles and San Diego, announced classes will begin online.

And more than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, which states they cannot stay in the United States if they take all their classes online this fall.

The U.S. is grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, especially in the South and West. Deaths rates have also been rising, though they are still well below the heights hit in April, according to a recent Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organization warned Monday that some who recover from COVID-19 may be able to catch the virus again and that antibodies may wane after several months.

Dozens took to the streets over the weekend to protest Martin County, Florida's, new mask ordinance, including a COVID survivor who lost two friends to the disease. Commissioners said it passed as an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus through the county.

Nationwide, the U.S. has recorded more than 3.3 million cases of the coronavirus and over 136,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

Also Monday, the Treasury Department reported that the deficit hit $864 billion in June, an amount of red ink that surpasses most annual deficits in the nation's history. That amount was also tied to the trillions of dollars Congress has provided to cushion the impact of the widespread shutdowns due to the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Patriot League Punts on Fall Football as SEC Leaders Meet

The Patriot League joined the Ivy League on Monday, punting on football and other fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic while holding out hope the games can be made up.

The Patriot League said its 10 Division I schools will also not compete in men's and women’s soccer, women's volleyball and field hockey. The conference's council of presidents said the league will consider playing those seasons in the winter and spring if possible.

“Really, really tough decision,” Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel said. “Nobody’s happy. Happy is a word that's kind of gone out the window.”

The conference is mostly comprised of private schools located in the Northeast that offer limited athletic scholarships. Pennsylvania rivals Lehigh and Lafayette have played 155 times, more than any opponents in college football history.

Army and Navy are also Patriot League members, but not in football.

From moving lecture classes online to limiting roommates per dorm room, colleges and universities across the country are proposing changes to student life that will allow them to reopen campuses safely in the fall.

Pennsylvania Becomes 10th State to Surpass 100K COVID Cases

Pennsylvania crossed a sobering milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: the state has now reported more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins.

It joins nine other states with more than 100,000 cases: New York, California, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Arizona, Georgia and Massachusetts. New York tops the list with more than 402,000 cases as of Tuesday morning.

Should Your State Reopen?

For states considering lifting quarantine measures, the official guidelines propose either a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases within two weeks or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests.

As shown below, when you compare yesterday’s new case count with that of two weeks ago, the number is often lower, simply because the counts fluctuate. Critics call the measures vague and ultimately because they aren’t binding, some states are choosing to reopen whether they meet the criteria or not.

‘We'll Do It Ourselves': Dallas Judge Says Federal Test Results Take Too Long, Declines Extended Resources

Federally funded labs are taking much too long to return COVID-19 test results and the county will soon take over lab responsibility to speed up turnaround time, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

"You can’t have a situation where you if you go to a test site in the north it takes two days and you go to a test site in the south it takes eight days," Jenkins said.

Federal partners have offered to extend testing resources, but Jenkins said the labs the government requires take too long. He said the lag in test results hinder effective contact tracing.So instead, the county will take it over themselves.

“If you’re waiting around 10 days for a test and going to work and being around your other family members, you’re spreading it," Jenkins said. "And then, by the time we trace that person, they can’t remember everyone they were around."

Jenkins said the city and county would bear the cost of hiring a private lab. He said 1,000 tests will cost roughly $100,000 per day, NBC DFW reported.