WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont Provides Update on State's COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon on the state's coronavirus vaccine efforts and the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases in Connecticut.

Connecticut has entered the first part of Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout, allowing residents age 75 years and older to get vaccinated. This phase will include around 800,000 residents.

People who are 75 years old and up who have an email address and the ability to schedule an appointment online can schedule through the online Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). The state is expected to soon rollout a phone number for a registration call center.

The governor also announced earlier Thursday that the state of Connecticut will expand phase 1b of the coronavirus vaccine plan in the coming weeks to include people who are 65 and over as well as residents who have underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk of the virus.