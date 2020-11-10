west haven

West Haven Public Schools Closed Today Due to Staffing Shortage Following COVID-19 Cases

West Haven Public Schools are closed on Tuesday due to a staffing shortage after several cases of COVID-19.

School officials said the entire district is closed on Tuesday due staffing shortages after several staff and students tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Four positive cases of students and staff have led to 19 teachers and paraeducators being quarantined at Carrigan Intermediate School, and 17 at West Haven High School.

The district is also closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day.

To safely open during the pandemic, school districts spent hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars on things ranging from cleaning supplies to air purifies to PPE to remote learning technology.

Carrigan Intermediate School will be closed for students on Thursday and Friday. Students who attend Carrigan Intermediate School will be distance learning on those days, school officials added.

Students are scheduled to return to the building for in-person learning on Monday, November 16, according to the superintendent.

Students at West Haven High School will be remote learning through Friday, November 20.

All other schools remain open as planned.

Due to the district being closed on Tuesday, the superintendent said the last day of school will now be June 16, instead of June 15.

