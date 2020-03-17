westfarms

Westfarms Announces Modified Shopping Hours

Westfarms in West Hartford will remain open but with modified operating hours, the shopping center announced Tuesday.

Customers can still shop from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Westfarms said shoppers should contact each retailer to ensure they are still open and to check their hours of operation.

Restaurants at Westfarms continue to remain open for takeout.

  • Brio Tuscan Grille – 11 AM – 8 PM*
  • P.F. Chang’s – 11 AM – 9 PM*
  • California Pizza Kitchen – 11 AM – 7 PM*
  • Au Bon Pain – 10 AM – 4 PM
  • *Curbside pick-up available. Restaurant hours as of 3/17/20.

Governor Ned Lamont issued an executive order requiring bars and restaurants to close, except to provide takeout and delivery services. He has not made any closure requirements for malls and said any decision to require the closure of shopping malls would be done in conjunction with the governors of neighboring states.

"It does seem to me that a lot of malls have big areas where folks can congregate and they could be at some risk there, so it's something we're going to take a look at," Lamont said Tuesday.

In a statement, Westfarms said it will "continue to closely monitor the situation."

