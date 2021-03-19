Connecticut is lifting some COVID restrictions today, including capacity limits at several places, that have been in place for nearly a year since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Today is also the day that people between 45 and 55 will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

The state of Connecticut's mask mandate will remain in place and social distancing protocols and cleaning measures are still in effect.

Masks or cloth face coverings that cover a person's nose and mouth are required to be worn when you are in public and a six-foot distance is unavoidable, whether indoors or outdoors.

This is the guidance on face coverings issued to the state's businesses.

Here's a look at what's open, what's closed, and how it affects you.

What's Open in Connecticut Now

Amusement parks

Beaches -- state beaches

Bowling alleys

Construction

Gyms and Fitness Studios

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Hotels

Libraries

Nail salons

Manufacturing

Museums and zoos

Offices

Outdoor Event Venues

Religious gatherings

Retail

Restaurants Maximum of eight people per table 11 p.m. required closing time for dining rooms

Schools (Pre-K-12, summer)

Spas

State Campgrounds

State Parks

Summer camps

Tattoo Parlors

Theaters

Changes as of Today

All capacity limits will be eliminated for the following businesses, while face coverings, social distancing, and other cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue to be required:

Libraries

Personal services

Indoor recreation Excludes theaters, which will continue to have a 50% capacity

Gyms/fitness centers

Museums, aquariums and zoos

Offices

Houses of worship

Gathering sizes will be revised to the following amounts: Social and recreational gatherings at private residences 25 people indoors 100 people outdoors Social and recreational gatherings at commercial venues 100 people indoors 200 people outdoors

All sports will be allowed to practice and compete, and all sports tournaments will be allowed, subject to Department of Public Health guidance

Connecticut’s travel advisory will be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance.

What's Partially Open in Connecticut

Department of Motor Vehicles

Town beaches

What's Closed in Connecticut

Bars -- Bars that only serve beverages continue to remain closed

Lifting the CT Travel Advisory Mandate

The governor has also liftedthe state's travel advisory mandate, making it a recommendation rather than a requirement into a recommendation.

Passengers will no longer be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 10 days after travel.

COVID-19 Restriction Changes Coming to Connecticut on March 29

Capacity limits on early childhood classes will increase from 16 to 20

COVID-19 Restriction Changes Coming to Connecticut on April 2

Outdoor amusement parks can open

Outdoor event venues can increase to a 50% capacity, capped at 10,000 people

Indoor stadiums can open at 10% capacity

Summer camps and summer festivals are advised to begin the planning stages to open for the upcoming season

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.

Connecticut residents 55 and older can sign up and get an appointment.

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine.

People 45 to 55

April 5: People 16 and older

Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites. Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System. Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”

Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.

Insurance information does not need to be entered.

You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.

In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.

You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

