When You Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The governor has laid out a timeline for when additional groups of people will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine in Connecticut.

Here’s what you need to know if you are booking an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine for yourself or someone else.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

Note: To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

Groups Eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccine on March 1

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine. People in this group will be vaccinated at dedicated clinics

Residents and employees within the State of CT who are 55+

Who Can Get a Coronavirus Vaccine By Age Group

75 and up -- eligible now

65 and up - eligible now

55 and up - eligible March 1

45 to 54: March 22

35 to 44: April 12

16 to 34: May 3

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.” Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory. Insurance information does not need to be entered. You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself. In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results. You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

What Coronavirus Vaccines is Connecticut Getting?