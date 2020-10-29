Which Connecticut Towns and Cities are in COVID-19 Red Alerts?

There are now 30 towns under red alert status in Connecticut, which is an increase of 11 from last week.

The state has started a color-coded alert system that places each city and town in a category based on its COVID-19 rate.

Red is the highest alert level and municipalities in that category have the option to roll back to a more restrictive phase two of reopening rather than remain in phase three, which the state is in now.

Below are the state's Red Alert towns:

Ansonia

Bridgeport

Canterbury

Cromwell

Danbury

East Hartford

Ellington

Franklin

Griswold

Groton

Hartford

Killingly

Lisbon

Middlebury

Middlefield

Montville

New Britain

New London

North Canaan

Norwalk

Norwich

Old Saybrook

Plainfield

Sprague

Stamford

Waterbury

Waterford

Watertown

Windham

Wolcott

The towns in bold were recently added.

Red Alert towns account for about one-third of the state at this time, Lamont said.

Dr. Deirdre Gifford,the acting commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, shares her thoughts about how families can celebrate Halloween while staying safe.

There are also 53 towns under Orange Alert status. Below is a list of those towns:

Andover

Avon

Beacon Falls

Berlin

Bethany

Bethel

Bethlehem

Bloomfield

Bristol

Brookfield

Brooklyn

Burlington

Colchester

Derby

Durham

East Hampton

East Haven

East Lyme

Fairfield

Farmington

Hamden

Ledyard

Marlborough

Manchester

Meriden

Middletown

Monroe

Naugatuck

New Haven

North Branford

North Haven

Plainville

Prospect

Salem

Seymour

Sherman

South Windsor

Stratford

Thomaston

Tolland

Torrington

Vernon

Voluntown

Wallingford

West Haven

Wethersfield

Windsor

Woodbridge

Woodstock

The governor announced that Orange Alert towns will also have the option to revert to phase 2.