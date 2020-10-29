Which Connecticut Towns and Cities are in COVID-19 Red Alerts?

There are now 30 towns under red alert status in Connecticut, which is an increase of 11 from last week.
The state has started a color-coded alert system that places each city and town in a category based on its COVID-19 rate.
Red is the highest alert level and municipalities in that category have the option to roll back to a more restrictive phase two of reopening rather than remain in phase three, which the state is in now.
Below are the state's Red Alert towns:
- Ansonia
- Bridgeport
- Canterbury
- Cromwell
- Danbury
- East Hartford
- Ellington
- Franklin
- Griswold
- Groton
- Hartford
- Killingly
- Lisbon
- Middlebury
- Middlefield
- Montville
- New Britain
- New London
- North Canaan
- Norwalk
- Norwich
- Old Saybrook
- Plainfield
- Sprague
- Stamford
- Waterbury
- Waterford
- Watertown
- Windham
- Wolcott
The towns in bold were recently added.
Red Alert towns account for about one-third of the state at this time, Lamont said.
There are also 53 towns under Orange Alert status. Below is a list of those towns:
- Andover
- Avon
- Beacon Falls
- Berlin
- Bethany
- Bethel
- Bethlehem
- Bloomfield
- Bristol
- Brookfield
- Brooklyn
- Burlington
- Colchester
- Derby
- Durham
- East Hampton
- East Haven
- East Lyme
- Fairfield
- Farmington
- Hamden
- Ledyard
- Marlborough
- Manchester
- Meriden
- Middletown
- Monroe
- Naugatuck
- New Haven
- North Branford
- North Haven
- Plainville
- Prospect
- Salem
- Seymour
- Sherman
- South Windsor
- Stratford
- Thomaston
- Tolland
- Torrington
- Vernon
- Voluntown
- Wallingford
- West Haven
- Wethersfield
- Windsor
- Woodbridge
- Woodstock
The governor announced that Orange Alert towns will also have the option to revert to phase 2.