Which Connecticut Towns and Cities are in COVID-19 Red Alerts?

There are now 30 towns under red alert status in Connecticut, which is an increase of 11 from last week.

The state has started a color-coded alert system that places each city and town in a category based on its COVID-19 rate.

Red is the highest alert level and municipalities in that category have the option to roll back to a more restrictive phase two of reopening rather than remain in phase three, which the state is in now.

Below are the state's Red Alert towns:

  • Ansonia
  • Bridgeport
  • Canterbury
  • Cromwell
  • Danbury
  • East Hartford
  • Ellington
  • Franklin
  • Griswold
  • Groton
  • Hartford
  • Killingly
  • Lisbon
  • Middlebury
  • Middlefield
  • Montville
  • New Britain
  • New London
  • North Canaan
  • Norwalk
  • Norwich
  • Old Saybrook
  • Plainfield
  • Sprague
  • Stamford
  • Waterbury
  • Waterford
  • Watertown
  • Windham
  • Wolcott

The towns in bold were recently added.

Red Alert towns account for about one-third of the state at this time, Lamont said.

Dr. Deirdre Gifford,the acting commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, shares her thoughts about how families can celebrate Halloween while staying safe.

There are also 53 towns under Orange Alert status. Below is a list of those towns:

  • Andover
  • Avon
  • Beacon Falls
  • Berlin
  • Bethany
  • Bethel
  • Bethlehem
  • Bloomfield
  • Bristol
  • Brookfield
  • Brooklyn
  • Burlington
  • Colchester
  • Derby
  • Durham
  • East Hampton
  • East Haven
  • East Lyme
  • Fairfield
  • Farmington
  • Hamden
  • Ledyard
  • Marlborough
  • Manchester
  • Meriden
  • Middletown
  • Monroe
  • Naugatuck
  • New Haven
  • North Branford
  • North Haven
  • Plainville
  • Prospect
  • Salem
  • Seymour
  • Sherman
  • South Windsor
  • Stratford
  • Thomaston
  • Tolland
  • Torrington
  • Vernon
  • Voluntown
  • Wallingford
  • West Haven
  • Wethersfield
  • Windsor
  • Woodbridge
  • Woodstock

The governor announced that Orange Alert towns will also have the option to revert to phase 2.

