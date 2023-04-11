Yale New Haven Hospital Closes ER Annex After Certification Extension Issues

Yale New Haven Hospital is closing its emergency department annex because their Certificate of Occupancy has expired.

The 35-bed annex was opened last year due to an influx of COVID-19 and flu cases.

A Yale New Haven Health spokesperson said the annex was opened in February 2022 to "not only accommodate the anticipated COVID and flu spike, but also to help alleviate the volume in the ED."

The hospital system said more people seeking care had been deferred to their hospital during the pandemic.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Yale New Haven Health received a letter from the City of New Haven which prompted the closure. According to the Department of Public Health, the city's building department issued an order to vacate the temporary annex as its certificate lapsed on Feb. 23.

The hospital spokesperson told NBC Connecticut that hospital leadership has been working with city and state officials for over a month to obtain an extension of the Certificate of Occupancy for the annex, but haven't been able to do so as of yet.

According to the spokesperson, hospital leaders will be meeting with state and city officials, and they're "optimistic we will come to a resolution."

DPH officials said they've provided the hospital system with a temporary waiver of three spacing requirements for the annex, which is due to expire in September. They said the waiver may be rescinded because of the city's order.

The adult and pediatric emergency departments remain open and fully functional. DPH says they've been in contact with city and state building officials.