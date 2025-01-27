The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.

For Stephanie Hart Premto, pregnancy was nothing short of a miracle. After the heartbreak of a miscarriage, the news that she was expecting—first one baby, then another—was a dream come true.

But her joy quickly turned to fear when she was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, a dangerous, life-threatening condition. Then, she met a cardiologist at Hartford HealthCare who saved her life.