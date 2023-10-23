The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

The Greater Hartford Pro Am helps bring the community together- but it was in danger in its 25th year.

But Hartford HealthCare was proud to join with the GHPA, encouraging camaraderie, friendship, and helping the community grow by bringing health care and healthy activity when and where it's needed most.