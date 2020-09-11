Connect To Healthier

See how Hartford HealthCare is connecting you to healthier
NBCUniversal, Inc.

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

The successful approach for addressing community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic has become the pairing of local organizations with influence and the expertise and resources of Hartford HealthCare, according to system President and CEO Jeff Flaks.

The latest example, he said, is a commitment by the quasi-public organization Connecticut Health and Educational Facilities Authority (CHEFA) to fund a $400,000 grant to support HHC’s mobile COVID-19 testing efforts. The award was announced at one of the mobile program’s stops, the First Cathedral Church in Bloomfield.

“It has never been more clear – the importance of community partnerships,” Flaks said. “They make an enormous difference.”

Flaks said Hartford HealthCare’s mobile units offered testing at more than 150 locations across the state in July, in addition to tests conducted at the system’s eight permanent sites. The mobile units, he said, are essential to bring COVID-19 testing into vulnerable communities where people might not be able to get to a fixed site. The mobile units, for example, visit churches, schools, community centers, homeless shelters and nursing homes.

For more information and locations on COVID-19 testing, log onto HartfordHealthCare.org/Testing

This article tagged under:

COVID-19hartford healthcareconnect to healthier
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us