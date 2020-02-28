Connect To Healthier
After falling ill with the common stomach bug, Laura Day experienced a rare side effect. Laura was diagnosed with Giullian-Barre Syndrome, causing her to become partially paralyzed. She was also seven months pregnant with her second child.

For over a month she lived in Hartford Hospital’s In-patient Rehabilitation Unit where she had access to a team of specialists to treat her illness, therapists to her get back on her feet, and doctors to protect her unborn baby…but for Laura, it went well beyond her care. Her boyfriend had a surprise for her before getting out of the hospital.

