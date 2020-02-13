flu

Eight Additional Flu Deaths Reported in Connecticut

Eight additional flu deaths have been reported in Connecticut.

The state Department of Health has released influenza statistics for the week of Feb. 2 and all eight people who died were adults.

Flu remains widespread in Connecticut. There have been 40 flu-related deaths in the state this season. One was a child.

The number of flu-related hospitalizations in the state for the week of Feb. 2 was 339 and the total for the season is 1,705.

Get additional information on Connecticut flu statistics here.

