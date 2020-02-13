Eight Additional Flu Deaths Reported in Connecticut

Eight additional flu deaths have been reported in Connecticut.

The state Department of Health has released influenza statistics for the week of Feb. 2 and all eight people who died were adults.

Flu remains widespread in Connecticut. There have been 40 flu-related deaths in the state this season. One was a child.

The number of flu-related hospitalizations in the state for the week of Feb. 2 was 339 and the total for the season is 1,705.

