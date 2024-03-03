How to protect yourself with norovirus cases on the rise

A stomach bug is sweeping through the northeast. Doctors are asking people to take steps to protect themselves as there’s a rise in norovirus cases.

It’s a tiny virus that can leave you feeling queasy and it’s spreading throughout the northeast. Doctors say norovirus cases are on the rise, but it’s nothing unusual.

“What we're seeing is run of the mill norovirus. It is the typical time of the year that we would expect to see this,” Dr. Ulysses Wu, of Hartford Healthcare, said.

He says most people staying indoors during cold weather plays a factor in the spread.

“It's very easily transmitted between people. You don't need a lot of infected virions to be able to infect somebody,” Dr. Wu said.

State health officials say there have been 17 gastrointestinal outbreaks so far this year in Connecticut with all of the outbreaks suspected or confirmed to be caused by norovirus with the symptoms being unpleasant for many.

“Your typical symptoms would be a nausea, vomiting, GI-like illness. You can also get diarrhea with it. You can also get fevers and a headache as well,” Dr. Wu said.

Some people say they’re taking precautions.

“Don’t hang out with sick people or anything like that. I know a lot of people tend to do that,” Jacob Farrell, of West Hartford, said.

A student at Central Connecticut State University says he’s trying to be safe after seeing his classmates get norovirus after an outbreak at a dining hall back in September.

“We just thought it was just a common stomach bug, but it took him out for a couple more days,” Gabe Garcia, of West Hartford, said.

As a result, he’s paying attention to hand hygiene.

“Definitely washing my hands a lot more,” Garcia said.

Dr. Wu says hand washing is so important and actually, using soap rather than a quick rinse. He recommends doing it for about 20 seconds which is about the time to sing "Happy Birthday" twice.