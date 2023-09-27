How to tell if it's COVID, flu or fall allergies and what to do

Feeling under the weather? That could be for several reasons.

Right now, doctors are seeing an uptick in COVID cases, cases of the flu and we're also approaching peak fall allergy season.

So how do you know if it's the flu, COVID or just fall allergies?

While there is some overlap, doctors say there are certain symptoms to pay attention to and get checked out.

Tim Morrell, of Wallingford, says he's feeling alright, aside from his seasonal fall allergies.

"So far, so good. We'll see as the temperature drops," Morrell said.

"A little bit of stuffiness, I guess. I just wake up feeling that way. It gets better progressively throughout the day," said Morrell.

Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo, chief of infectious diseases at Saint Francis Hospital, says it's that time of the year again when the seasons change and people start to get sick.

"I think right now the season is looking like a typical respiratory viral season to start. Again, time will tell, but you know, it's starting to get colder," said Dr. Abrantes-Figueiredo. "We're starting to see folks with COVID, folks with the flu -- obviously, symptoms that can be very similar, but with testing can distinguish one between the other."

While flu, COVID and fall allergy symptoms can look like tiredness, runny nose, or a cough, Dr. Abrantes-Figueiredo says to pay close attention to fatigue, muscle aches or shortness of breath. Those symptoms typically suggest something more serious than allergies.

"Those are definitely alarm symptoms to be checked out," said Abrantes-Figueiredo.

She recommends getting your flu shot and COVID booster if you haven't had it recently if you plan to travel or have risk factors yourself.

Michelle Ficaro, of West Hartford, said she's doing just that, and also masking up.

"Just because I have a lowered immune system, and I know the flu is getting tough now. And with COVID going around, I'm actually getting my flu shot next week. Just want to make sure I protect myself as much as possible," said Ficaro.