Monkeypox Vaccine to Be Offered at PRIDEfest on New Haven Green

The JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine will be offered during PRIDEfest on the New Haven Green Saturday.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health said it is partnering with Griffin Health to make the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine available to all eligible recipients from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Griffin Health vehicle, which will be on the Temple Street side of the Green.

The state Department of Health said the vaccines are available at no cost and no appointment is needed at the New Haven PRIDEfest event.

People should get two doses at least four weeks apart.

The state Department of Health said there are more than 20 providers across the state who are administering the monkeypox vaccine.

Getting vaccinated after a recent exposure may reduce the chance of getting monkeypox, and it can reduce symptoms. Persons are eligible to receive a monkeypox vaccine if:

  • They had close personal contact in the past 14 days with a positive case of monkeypox (this may include sexual partners, household contacts, and healthcare workers); OR
  • Know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox OR
  • Had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in a jurisdiction (e.g., city/state/country) with known monkeypox.

For more information about monkeypox, see the CDC monkeypox webpage and the DPH monkeypox webpage.

