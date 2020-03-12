flu

Three Additional Flu Deaths Reported in Connecticut

Generic flu shot
Telemundo 39

Three additional flu-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut.

The state Department of Public Health released the new influenza statistics on Thursday, which said the three deaths were reported during the week of March 1-7.

All of the patients who died were adults, according to the health department.

Health

coronavirus 35 mins ago

AP Fact Check: Trump Is Wrong About Insurers and Coronavirus

coronavirus 50 mins ago

Hartford Public Schools to Close Over Coronavirus Concerns

The flu remains widespread in Connecticut. DPH said 11,778 people have tested positive for the flu this season, with 2,632 requiring hospitalization.

There have been 68 flu-related deaths reported in Connecticut this season. One of the victims was a child.

Get key facts about influenza from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.

This article tagged under:

flu
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us