UConn Professor Starts Foundation to Help Empower Those Affected by Rare Diseases

An associate professor at UConn, who is at the forefront of researching child health and wellness, finds herself waging a personal battle for two of her three young sons, who have been diagnosed with a rare disease.

Dr. Lindsay DiStefano and her husband have teamed up with a Connecticut athlete turned advocate who won his own health battle, thanks to Be The Match, a national marrow donor program.

The family from Mansfield has started the Be A Wonder foundation, hoping more people will take a 30 second at-home cheek swab test to expand the donor base.

They say more donors may help save not only their sons, but thousands of others, especially people of color, who face much smaller odds of finding a match.