1 Arrested After Bomb Threat at North Haven Movie Theater is Determined to be a Hoax

One person has been arrested after a bomb threat at a movie theater in North Haven on Friday was determined to be a hoax.

Officers responded to the Cinemark Theater on Universal Drive around 2 p.m. after getting a report of a bomb threat.

According to police, a caller had contacted the theater and said multiple explosives would go off during the 9 p.m. showing of Creed III.

Additional officers were sent to the theater with investigators.

Authorities said they decided to conduct a sweep of the theater with trained technicians and K9s while officers worked to identify and locate a suspect.

During the protective sweep, police said they identified 18-year-old Christian Cuomo, of Wallingford, as a suspect.

Cuomo was in custody of North Haven Police Department as of 7:30 p.m. and investigators said the threat was determined to be a hoax. He is facing charges including breach of peace and falsely reporting an incident.