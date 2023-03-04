north haven

1 Arrested After Bomb Threat at North Haven Movie Theater is Determined to be a Hoax

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

One person has been arrested after a bomb threat at a movie theater in North Haven on Friday was determined to be a hoax.

Officers responded to the Cinemark Theater on Universal Drive around 2 p.m. after getting a report of a bomb threat.

According to police, a caller had contacted the theater and said multiple explosives would go off during the 9 p.m. showing of Creed III.

Additional officers were sent to the theater with investigators.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said they decided to conduct a sweep of the theater with trained technicians and K9s while officers worked to identify and locate a suspect.

During the protective sweep, police said they identified 18-year-old Christian Cuomo, of Wallingford, as a suspect.

Cuomo was in custody of North Haven Police Department as of 7:30 p.m. and investigators said the threat was determined to be a hoax. He is facing charges including breach of peace and falsely reporting an incident.

Local

Beacon Falls 3 hours ago

Animal Control Officer Placed on Leave Amid Investigation at Beacon Falls Farm

Waterbury 3 hours ago

2 Teens Accused of Assaulting Another Teen After High School Basketball Game in Waterbury

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

north haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us