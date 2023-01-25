1 CT Restaurant, 2 CT Chefs Are Semifinalists for James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards and one Connecticut restaurant is in the running for Outstanding Restaurant and two Connecticut chefs are regional semifinalists for best chef.

Cora Cora in West Hartford is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant, which honors a “restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.”

There are two semifinalists from Connecticut for Best Chef: Northeast.

Christian Hunter, of Community Table, in Washington, and Renee Touponce, of The Port of Call, in Mystic, are semifinalists.

“So grateful! Second year in a row being nominated for the James Beard Foundation for Outstanding Restaurant!,” Cora Cora posted on Facebook.

“Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we kick off the Awards cycle and recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams across the country,” Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation said in a statement. “After a year of fundamental changes, we look forward to building on the progress made, celebrating those paving a better future for us all—through their talent and craft, service to others, and commitment to a better, more sustainable industry. We look forward to sharing more exciting details for the 2023 ceremonies in the coming days.”

Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29 and the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony will be on Monday, June 5.