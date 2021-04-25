1 Dead, 3 Injured After Crashing Into Back of Parked Semi Tractor-Trailer in Hartford: Police

One person has died and three others are injured after the vehicle they were in crashed into the back of a parked semi tractor-trailer in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Fraser Place around 12:30 a.m. after getting a report of a serious crash.

When police arrived, they said they found a 2003 Nissan Pathfinder had crashed into the back of a parked, unoccupied, semi tractor-trailer.

According to investigators, the 39-year-old driver of the Nissan Pathfinder was found to be dead. He has been identified as Blanchard Baisden, of East Hartford.

A 36-year-old female passenger was transported to Hartford Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and two additional passengers, described by police as a 38-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, were transported to Saint Francis Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Eric Lemke of the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division or the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.