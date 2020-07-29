1 Dead, 4 Injured After Crash in Wallingford

One person has died and four other people are injured after a crash in Wallingford on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to two-car crash at the intersection of Route 68 and North Main Street Extension around 7:40 p.m.

According to police, a man from Madison was driving a Jeep east on Route 68 when he and a Honda CR-V traveling north on North Main Street Extension collided.

The driver of the Honda CR-V, later identified as 58-year-old Karen Gabriel, of Meriden, was presumed dead at the scene, authorities said.

Three other people in Gabriel's vehicle were injured and were transported to the the hospital, police added. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Jeep was also injured and taken to the hospital, investigators said. A passenger in his vehicle was not injured.

Route 68 and North Main Street Extension were closed while police investigated the crash.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Anthony Baur at (203) 294-2817.