1 Dead, 5 injured After Route 15 Accident in Woodbridge

A woman has died and five others were injured after a single-car crash in Woodbridge Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, a car, with six people in it, was traveling northbound on Route 15 near Exit 58 when the crash happened just before 2 p.m.

“For an unknown reason the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and struck a tree,” state police said.

Officers said 30-year-old Siryania Albino-Defernandez, who was a passenger in the car, was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Albino-Defernandez was later pronounced dead.

The other five passengers, who ranged from ages 6 and 37, were also injured. They were all transported to the hospital, but there has been no additional information on their condition.

This accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Connecticut State Trooper Jankowski at (203) 393-4200.