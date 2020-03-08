Derby

1 Dead After Crash on Route 34 in Derby

police lights generic
NBC 5/Metro

One person has died after a crash on Route 34 in Derby on Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Roosevelt Drive, also known as Route 34, near Cullen's Hill Road.

A sedan traveling west crossed over the line and collided with an SUV that was driving east, according to police.

Local

Westbrook 52 mins ago

Monroe Man Killed in Crash on Route 145 in Westbrook

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Wilton Man Marks First Presumptive Positive Case of Coronavirus in Conn.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities added. His or her identity has not been released.

The SUV driver was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, officers said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Derbyfatal crashroute 34
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us