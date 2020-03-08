1 Dead After Crash on Route 34 in Derby

One person has died after a crash on Route 34 in Derby on Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Roosevelt Drive, also known as Route 34, near Cullen's Hill Road.

A sedan traveling west crossed over the line and collided with an SUV that was driving east, according to police.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities added. His or her identity has not been released.

The SUV driver was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, officers said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.